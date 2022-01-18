Renton firefighter injured after falling off ladder while battling house fire

RENTON, Wash. — A firefighter was taken to the hospital after they fell off a ladder while fighting a house fire in Renton early Tuesday morning.
The fire on the 1500 block of Kirkland Ave NE was first reported around 3 a.m.
The Renton Regional Fire Authority tweeted there were reports of homeless individuals living in the building, but no one was found in or around the house.
One firefighter was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for evaluation after falling off a ladder and injuring their ankle.
The fire was quickly knocked down. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.