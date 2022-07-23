Questions remain after shooting kills 1, injures 6 in Renton

Renton police say they're still investigating what prompted the dispute that led to the shooting.

RENTON, Wash. — Renton Police say around 1 a.m. on Saturday, they received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting shots fired near Logan Avenue South and 2nd Street, outside of a musician's hall where an event was being held.

"Arriving units actually heard gunfire going on when they arrived," Renton Police Detective Robert Onishi said. "The suspects were all gone, there were a number of gunshot victims here, they treated some on scene, some self-transported to area hospitals."

According to police, a 32-year-old man from Tacoma was shot and killed, and six other people were shot and injured. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

"We believe this is all related to some type of dispute that happened here- it's not a random event- we still do not have however the shooters identified," Detective Onishi said.

Renton Police ask anyone with information the case to contact Scott Barfield at 425-430-7534 and reference case No. 22-7518.

Please see attached press release regarding this morning's shooting in downtown Renton. pic.twitter.com/0EOkPXihs1 — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) July 23, 2022

It comes less than a month after eight people were shot outside a rave in Tacoma, and weeks after people were shot at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Tremayne Edwards with the Alliance for Gun Responsibility believes repeated exposure to gun violence in public areas has an impact both on the people injured and everyone in the proximity.

"Every time those spaces are violated by senseless gun violence, it does take a toll on people," Edwards said. "It can have a domino effect."

He encourages people to get educated and get involved.