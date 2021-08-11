Armed suspect shot, killed in Renton after 'numerous commands' from police were ignored

Witnesses say the suspect was walking around, randomly shooting at buildings.

RENTON, Wash. — An armed suspect was shot by Renton police after ignoring "numerous commands" by officers Monday afternoon.

Renton police were sent to the the 500 block of SW 7th Street for reports of a person shooting at buildings just before 2 p.m. Witnesses reported the person was walking around, firing a gun at random.

Police say the suspect was holding a gun when they found him.

The suspect, according to police, was told multiple times to stop walking toward officers and to drop the gun.

"Officers were then given no choice but to shoot the subject in order to stop the impending threat to themselves and others," a statement from Renton police reads.

The suspect died at the scene.