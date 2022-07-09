One killed after trench collapse in Renton

The collapse occurred at NE 38th Street and Lincoln Avenue NE, according to Renton Regional Fire Authority.

RENTON, Wash. — One person was killed after a trench collapsed at a work site in Renton Wednesday afternoon.

The collapse occurred at NE 38th Street and Lincoln Avenue NE, according to Renton Regional Fire Authority.

The collapse occurred just before 1 p.m., according to Pat Pawlak, spokesperson for Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.

The victim was reportedly covered by 10 feet of dirt.

When firefighters arrived, the victim was partially uncovered and did not have a pulse, Pawlak said.

It is currently unknown what caused the collapse.

Renton Fire, Puget Sound Fire, Tukwila Fire and King County Medic One responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.