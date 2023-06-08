Nationwide extradition warrant issued for Renton homicide suspect

Oshea Williams is accused of shooting a 21-year-old man multiple times in a Renton parking lot in 2020.

RENTON, Wash. — A nationwide extradition warrant has been issued for a homicide suspect accused of shooting and killing a 21-year-old man in a parking lot in March 2020.

Oshea Larenze Harold Williams, 25, is wanted for first-degree murder, the Renton Police Department announced Wednesday.

Williams is accused of shooting Jimm Andreas Route, 21, multiple times in the parking lot of the Formula One Fast Lube near Rainier Avenue South and Southwest Victoria Street in Renton on March 10, 2020. Witnesses told police they saw a gunman fire several shots into a white car that was parked.

Williams was identified as the suspect in April 2020. however, police say he has been able to avoid capture since then.

At the time of the crime, Williams was described as being 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Williams.

Police say Williams should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Williams, call 911. If you have information about Williams’ whereabouts, contact Detective Jacon Renggli at jrenggli@rentonwa.gov or (425) 430-7525. Tips can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers at (800) 222-TIPS or online at P3Tips.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

