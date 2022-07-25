About 100 shell casings, multiple guns found at site of Renton shooting

No arrests have been made in the shooting that left a 32-year-old Tacoma man dead and six others wounded on Saturday.

RENTON, Wash. — Four handguns, multiple magazines and approximately 100 shell casings were recovered outside a rental venue following a shooting in downtown Renton over the weekend.

Renton Police say around 1 a.m. on Saturday, they received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired near Logan Avenue South and Second Street, outside of a musician's hall where an event was being held.

"Arriving units actually heard gunfire going on when they arrived," Renton Police Detective Robert Onishi said. "The suspects were all gone, there were a number of gunshot victims here. They treated some on scene; some self-transported to area hospitals."

While first responders tried to treat the injured Tacoma man, "officers and fire personnel also had to deal with a large, agitated crowd," according to Renton police. The man was moved to a more secure location but later died.

Renton police called for other agencies to assist. Officers from Tukwila, Kent, Auburn, Des Moines, Federal Way, the King County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol helped secure the scene.

The other six who were injured are expected to recover, though some remain hospitalized.

Onishi said they believe the shooting is linked to a dispute.

Renton Police ask anyone with information on the case to contact Scott Barfield at 425-430-7534 and reference case No. 22-7518.