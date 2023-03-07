Gas station employee stabbed during attempted robbery

Renton police said the employee was stabbed in the stomach during a scuffle with three attempted robbery suspects.

Example video title will go here for this video

RENTON, Wash. — A gas station employee was stabbed in the stomach during a "melee" that broke out during an attempted robbery on Monday afternoon, according to Renton police.

Three suspects attempted to rob an Arco gas station at 251 Rainier Ave North around 2:33 p.m., according to the Renton Police Department (RPD).

The suspects and the employee got into a scuffle, during which the employee was stabbed and one of the suspects was hit in the head with a baseball bat. It's unclear who struck one of the suspects, police said, but it appeared to be in defense of the Arco employee.

The employee was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they don't appear life-threatening, RPD said.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, however, police do not have a description. RPD detectives are still investigating the incident and reviewing surveillance footage from the store.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.