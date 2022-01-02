Driver found dead with gunshot wounds after 2-car crash in Renton

The occupants of the other vehicle involved did not know the deceased driver, according to Renton police.

RENTON, Wash. — A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash in Renton was found dead with gunshot wounds to the chest Tuesday evening.

The crash at Rolling Hills Avenue SE and Puget Drive SE was reported just after 9 p.m. The lone occupant of one of the vehicles, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was unknown to the occupants in the other vehicle, according to Renton police.

Officers found a handgun in the deceased driver's vehicle.

There were four people in the other vehicle. No injuries were reported for occupants of that vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.