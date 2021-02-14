From police reform to social justice, former Seahawk Doug Baldwin remains a leader off the field

The former Seahawk stands out as the son of a police officer and for his stance on social justice issues.

RENTON, Wash. — For many, Doug Baldwin needs no introduction as the former star wide receiver and All-Pro for the Seattle Seahawks.

But he stands out as the son of a police officer and for his stance on social justice issues. He’s also quietly been involved in pushing for legislative change in Olympia, including Initiative 940, and building a foundation and community center in Renton.

Baldwin said he was both prideful in the passage of I-940 but also sad.

"Because, you know, these are human beings that we're dealing with," he said, adding that while it was a victory, the underlying problems haven't been fixed.

I-940 overhauled Washington state's controversial law on police shootings. It lowered the bar for prosecuting police officers who use deadly force. The initiative requires police training to de-escalate volatile situations and avoid the use of deadly force. It also requires police to provide mental health intervention and first aid on the spot.

Additionally, I-940 removed the malice clause under state law, which would make it easier to prosecute police officers in situations where deadly force is used. The initiative also changed the law to consider what a "reasonable officer" might do under certain circumstances and would also take into account an officer's intentions to determine if she or he acted in good faith. Previously, officers couldn't be charged if they acted in good faith.

Baldwin hasn't just stuck to local laws.

In 2017, he co-authored a letter to Congress with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a show of support for the Sentencing Reform and Corrections Act of 2017. What was eventually passed in terms of justice reform didn't go as far as he'd like, and "there's still a lot that needs to be done."

But it hasn't been all politics for Baldwin.

When he was a child, Baldwin's mother worked at a Salvation Army. A community center was located in the back of the building, which he spent so much time at it became a second home, he said. It's also where he played sports and where his mentors were.

"Looking back on it now, as an adult, I really see the impact of that place had on me," Baldwin said, adding that he loves Seattle and Washington as a whole. "I love this region and I've always thought that maybe, you know, because I was blessed with a platform and some influence and leverage, so to speak, I wanted to see if I could replicate that here."

He partnered with the city of Renton, Renton School District, HealthPoint and private donors to fundraise for the Family First Community Center. He wanted to give children the same positive experience he had as a child in Pensacola, Florida.

On Oct. 26, a ribbon-cutting was held at the site of the future community center.