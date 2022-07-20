Apartment building, multiple cars on fire in Renton

A fire crew reported multiple cars on fire at Fairwood Landing Apartments, according to the Renton Firefighters Union. The fire then spread to the building.

Crews arrived on scene at the Fairwood Landing Apartments at 14019 SE 177th St. to a reported car fire and found multiple cars and the apartment building on fire, according to the union.

Crews on scene reported fire on the second story of the apartment building and requested backup.

Significant traffic delays are expected near 140th Avenue and Petrovitsky Road while crews are on scene.

Police and Fire are at an apartment fire just south of Petrovitsky and 140th Ave in Fairwood. A lot of roads are blocked to facilitate our response. Please avoid the area if you can. pic.twitter.com/mRltdpHunO — KCSOAirsupport (@KCSOAirsupport) July 21, 2022

