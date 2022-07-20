Apartment building, multiple cars on fire in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — An apartment building and multiple cars are reportedly on fire in Renton, according to the Renton Firefighters Local 864.
Crews arrived on scene at the Fairwood Landing Apartments at 14019 SE 177th St. to a reported car fire and found multiple cars and the apartment building on fire, according to the union.
Crews on scene reported fire on the second story of the apartment building and requested backup.
Significant traffic delays are expected near 140th Avenue and Petrovitsky Road while crews are on scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
