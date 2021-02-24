AMBER Alert canceled: Child found, suspects outstanding after car stolen in Renton

Renton police say a 5-year-old child has been found after an AMBER Alert was issued when the car with the child inside was stolen from a Safeway parking lot.

RENTON, Wash. — A child at the center of an AMBER Alert issued in Renton has been found, but the suspects involved have not been located, police said.

The Renton Police Department issued the AMBER Alert Wednesday afternoon for a child who was left inside a car parked at a Safeway and the car was stolen.

A car matching the description of the vehicle police were looking for has been located in SeaTac. KING 5's helicopter is flying over the scene, the video will appear in the live player above.

The vehicle is a gray 2019 Toyota C-HR with WA license plate: BPR7686. It was parked at the Safeway at 200 South 3rd Street in Renton.

The child is described as a 5-year-old, Asian female, with brown hair and eyes, wearing a white long sleeve shirt and pink crocs. The child is about 3 feet tall and weighs 55 pounds, police said.

The suspect is described as a male, 6 feet tall and 225 pounds, last seen wearing a gray jacket.