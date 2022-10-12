Allies show up to support Renton taproom's monthly Drag Queen Story Hour

Supports rallied around Brewmaster's Taproom in Renton after its owner reported harassment, threats, and vandalism.

RENTON, Wash. — The show went on Saturday for a Drag Queen Story Hour at a Renton taproom, after planned protests and vandalism earlier in the week.

Allies rallied around Brewmaster’s Taproom to support its monthly drag queen story hour it’s been holding for a year and a half. This time, it was a packed house.

“We got national exposure this week when people got all upset about it,” Sylvia O’Stayformore said to the crowd.

The taproom’s owner, Marley Rall, said social media posts began spreading about a planned protest earlier this week, sparking a surge in threats and insults. On Wednesday, Renton Police said someone shot what appeared to be a BB or pellet through the window.

While the overwhelming support and new faces are a warm welcome, Rall said it shouldn’t even be an issue.

“They shouldn't have to worry about a human being coming to read a book to them,” Rall said.

Dozens of kids came to hear Syvlia read Christmas classics, many of them coming for the first time.

“She’s awesome. I just wanted to be a part of it. Even if no one was here I would still show up,” said Doug Hedley.

“All we're doing is trying to teach young children it's alright to be reaching out and spreading love and acceptance to everybody which I think is the best message everybody needs,” said Sylvia O’stayformore.

This comes a week after the Department of Homeland Security warned of domestic terror threats to the LGBTQ community and other groups. While safety was in the back of their mind, supporters said now is the time to stay strong.