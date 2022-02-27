x
Renton

3 people sent to the hospital following hit-and-run crash in Renton

The crash happened just after midnight on Washington State Route 167 near 180th Street, according to the Washington State Patrol.
RENTON, Wash. — Authorities are investigating after three people were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Renton Saturday night.

The crash happened just after midnight on Washington State Route 167 near 180th Street, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Washington State Patrol said the victims' vehicle was traveling north when it was run off the roadway by another vehicle. The victims struck a tree and caught fire, and the suspect continued driving north, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The 53-year-old driver was transported to the hospital along with the 53-year-old and 42-year-old passengers.

The victims' conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

