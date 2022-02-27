3 people sent to the hospital following hit-and-run crash in Renton

The crash happened just after midnight on Washington State Route 167 near 180th Street, according to the Washington State Patrol.

RENTON, Wash. — Authorities are investigating after three people were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Renton Saturday night.

The Washington State Patrol said the victims' vehicle was traveling north when it was run off the roadway by another vehicle. The victims struck a tree and caught fire, and the suspect continued driving north, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The 53-year-old driver was transported to the hospital along with the 53-year-old and 42-year-old passengers.

The victims' conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.