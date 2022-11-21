2 found dead after shots fired at The Landing in Renton

Renton firefighters responded to two patients with gunshot wounds outside the Regal Cinemas at The Landing.

RENTON, Wash. — Two people died after a shooting at The Landing in Renton Monday afternoon.

Several people called to report shots fired around 2:40 p.m. at a roundabout near the Regal Theater, Renton police said. Responding officers arrived to find two men dead.

Multiple eyewitnesses told police that one man shot the other, before turning the gun on himself. Little is known about either man, police said, including what might have been the motivation or their relationship.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit Vibrant Emotional Health’s Safe Space for digital resources.

This was an isolated incident and there's no danger to the public, according to Renton police.

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to call 911 and reference case No. 22-12389.

