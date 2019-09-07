A Renton woman is educating the public on what it means to be LGBTQ following messages of hate in the city.

Mical DeGraaff spoke at a Renton Chamber of Commerce breakfast Tuesday morning, just weeks after a Renton library received major push back for a Teen Pride event and a church's Pride display was destroyed.

Though the event was planned before the two incidents occurred, DeGraaff said the topic couldn't be more relevant in Renton right now.

Last month, United Christian Church in Renton painted its doors for Pride Month with a message that read "God's doors are open to all." However, some in the community did not like what they saw, deciding to leave a message of their own. The doors were tipped over, burned and holes were blown into them.

"The church bombing ... was deliberately against LGBTQ folks and so it's important to me that people understand who it is that we are talking about, why we are talking about it, and why it's important for them," DeGraaff said.

She said the LGBTQ community is growing in cities like Renton.

"Queer folks are migrating south and also being dispersed out of Capitol Hill. Largely by a price, right? We are all kind of being priced out of that area. But, you know, I like to think of queer people and queer communities as kind of like being the harbingers of gentrification. Right?" DeGraaff said.

"We are on our way to Renton. It's going to happen and Renton needs to be ready for us."