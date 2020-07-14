Police respond to shooting inside Renton Target

At least one person was shot inside the Target at The Landing in Renton. They were sent to the hospital and their condition is unknown. No one has been arrested yet.

RENTON, Wash. — Dispatchers have confirmed to KING 5 that at least one person has been shot inside the Target at The Landing plaza.

Police got the call just after 8 p.m. on Monday for the shooting at 1215 N Landing Way.

A 15-year-old boy was shot and was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Police say he has non-life-threatening injuries.

Renton police said this does not appear to be a random shooting and likely appeared after an argument broke out.

No one has been arrested yet and police said the suspect fled the area.

Police describe the suspect as a heavy-set Black man in a red sweatshirt and red sweatpants.

People are asked to avoid the area.

At approximately 8PM, Renton units responded to a shooting inside Target at the Landing. One victim transported to Harborview in unk condition. Suspect fled the area, still early in the investigation will update when more avail./cm pic.twitter.com/SwZqMdChfI — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) July 14, 2020

It's unknown what led up to the shooting. It's also unknown at this time whether the shooting was connected to an earlier shooting in Kent.

Kent police said five people were shot Monday evening near La Plaza Shopping Center on Pacific Highway South near Kent Des Moines Road.

This is a developing story.