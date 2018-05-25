In seven years of handing out scholarships, 2018 is the biggest year for the Renton Regional Community Foundation.

"It's a significant impact to these kids," said scholarship chair Bob McBeth.

Thursday night they handed out $85,500 in scholarships to 33 individuals who show promise not only in academics but community.

Tatyana Vasilishin is a graduate scholarship recipient. She works as a nurse in a hospital intensive care unit. She's also on several committees at Highline Medical Center, serves as the ambassador and spokesperson, and volunteers at her church. At home, she's raising a 4-year-old daughter with twin boys due any week, all while working on her doctorate in nursing.

"I do push myself. But this is something that's my passion," said Vasilishin.

Hazen High School senior Kathy Nguyen is headed to the University of Washington next fall, also to pursue medicine.

"I feel like if I'm not there to help others, then what is there else to do?" she said.

Her grandparents came to America from Vietnam after the war, looking for a fresh start. Her father was about her age at the time with dreams of becoming a pilot. That didn't happen. Instead, her parents took whatever jobs they could to make a better life for Kathy and her younger brother. She played tennis and ran cross-country in school, is president of her school's medical club, participates in the Renton Youth Council, and works two part-time jobs. She will be the first of her family, including 15 cousins, to attend college.

"This is not only a contribution to my aspirations, it's for my parents as well," she said.

And then there's Derian Williams who's headed to Stanford for engineering. An early love of robotics, coupled with Boy Scouts, led him to search and rescue with drones.

"I just have this huge focus on just wanting to help people. Kind of just get through life or any problems they might have. I really want to devote all of my engineering expertise to that kind of area," he said.

Thursday night's theme: Smart young adults, with a thirst for knowledge, who find time to give back.

"In every single case, the student, in addition, had impact in giving service to their community. It makes it all worthwhile," said McBeth.

He wishes he could magically turn the $85,000 into $285,000, so more people like Derian, Kathy and Tatyana could pursue their dreams of helping others.

"I feel like the most important thing that it does give me is the feeling that I can do more, that I can help more," said Vasilishin.

© 2018 KING