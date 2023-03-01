Renton animal sanctuary welcomes donations of used Christmas trees

Old Christmas trees make a great snack for goats and some of the other farm animals that call the sanctuary home.

RENTON, Wash. — Looking for a fun and natural way to dispose of that dried out Christmas tree? A local non-profit is inviting people to drop off their trees to be put to good use.

The Sammamish Animal Sanctuary moved to a new location in Renton about six months ago and provides forever homes for abused, neglected, unwanted, or homeless barnyard animals. Goats, chicken, ducks, cows, alpacas, llamas, horses, sheep and donkeys are just some of the residents on the property.

Founder Diane Gockel says they have just 2 employees and rely on a dedicated team of volunteers to keep up with the property.

Christmas trees are a great source of nutrients and a natural dewormer for animals like goats.

“Not to mention they get bored this time of the year when we don’t have a lot of visitors so the animals get excited to gather around the Christmas tree and pig out,” said Gockel.

The pigs on the property are a part of the feast and rarely turn away a meal.

Sammamish Animal Sanctuary is currently accepting your old Christmas trees for the animals and you can drop them off in person without reservation. The sanctuary says they don’t want Christmas tree lots to dump their unsold inventory because the volunteers can’t keep up with that load but personal donations are very welcome and visitors can even meet the hungry animals.