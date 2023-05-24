Renton police warn parents after multiple suspected luring attempts

Both incidents occurred in the Renton Highlands over the past few weeks.

RENTON, Wash. — Police are warning parents after two different instances of suspected luring in the Renton Highlands area.

In a Facebook post Tuesday night, the Renton Police Department detailed two different incidents that happened a week apart. Both occurred along Northeast 4th Street, and suspect descriptions were similar, according to police, but it is not confirmed that the two instances are connected.

The first was on May 15 between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. A female student from McKnight Middle School was hanging out with a friend after being dropped off by the school bus around Edmonds Avenue North and Northeast 4th Street. When the friend left, a white Ford sedan with tinted windows approached the student and the driver, described as a man with short black hair wearing a Hawaiian shirt, asked the student if she wanted a ride and told her to get in the car.

The girl attempted to walk away but eventually realized the car was following her. It approached her again and the man again insisted she get into the car, reportedly saying, "If you get in I can give you a ride wherever you want." The man eventually drove off after the girl found a friend's house and began knocking on the door.

The second incident occurred early Tuesday morning near Northeast 4th Street and Monroe Avenue Northeast. Renton PD said it was notified by a parent that a suspicious subject in a light gray/silver sedan with a broken rear-passenger right window, had approached her daughter on the way to the bus stop. The person apparently had asked the girl if she wanted a ride, then continued following her and asking for directions to the highway. The girl then called her mother, who came and walked with her daughter to the bus stop.

The mom said she saw the vehicle, but it took off once it saw her.