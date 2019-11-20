RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are searching for a suspect who sped away from a traffic stop, crashed into another car and then fled the scene Tuesday evening.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to pull over the suspect in Skyway.

He then took off and drove to Renton where he slammed into another driver on Rainier Avenue South, just north of Renton Avenue.

The driver who was hit by the suspect got out of their vehicle and tried to chase the man down, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect eluded police, who searched the nearby Renton Municipal Airport and surrounding roads.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect is a Hispanic man in his 20's, who wore a white t-shirt and blue jeans.