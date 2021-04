The early-morning fire destroyed one home and damaged homes nearby.

RENTON, Wash. — One person died and another is in critical condition following a house fire in Renton early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 2 a.m. where they found the house already engulfed in flames.

Neighbors reported hearing explosions. Firefighters say ammunition in the home was exploding.

Fire crews were still spraying water on hotspots at 6 a.m.

The home was destroyed and the houses to either side of it were damaged.