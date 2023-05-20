Renton family’s home gets new ramp for 8-year-old who uses a wheelchair

The Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties built a ramp to allow their loved one, an 8-year-old boy who uses a wheelchair easier access in and out. It's all part of the association's "Rampathon."



"Getting in and out of the house with those two steps was becoming, as he gets bigger, was just becoming dangerous for them and his community, the people who support him,” said Carrie Avila-Mooney, the mother of Frankie. “It's going to improve all that access and mobility for him and the people who care for him."



Avila-Mooney said her son was born with a genetic condition called Mowat-Wilson Syndrome, an intellectual disability that affects many parts of the body.



"He has been through more in life than most adults have ever endured," said Avila-Mooney.



Despite the setbacks, Frankie's family describes him as strong, resilient and feisty. Qualities that caught the eye of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS) and Shirey Home Pro.



"They're an important part of the community and we want to make it a place that they love living as well and it's an honor to get to do this on behalf of their family," said Jerry Hall, the executive director of MBAKS.



For the last 30 years, MBAKS has built almost 600 wheelchair-access ramps for families across King and Snohomish County as part of its annual "Rampathon." Over the next few months, Frankie's new ramp will be one of 27 built.