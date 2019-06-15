A music teacher in the Renton School District has been arrested and charged for alleged child pornography possession.

According to investigators, Christopher Newcombe used a messaging app (KIK) back in November 2018 to upload an image that depicted child pornography.

He was also in possession of a flash-drive that contained several sexually graphic videos of children under the age of 12, investigators said.

Newcombe was employed at Cascade and Tiffany Park elementary schools

The district said there has been no indication that any students were victims.

He has been placed on administrative leave.

The school district wrote the following letter to parents and staff:

Homeland Security investigators today arrested Renton School District music teacher Christopher Newcombe at his home in Federal Way. Mr. Newcombe has been charged with possession of child pornography. After learning of his arrest, the Renton School District immediately placed Mr. Newcombe on administrative leave.

Mr. Newcombe was hired by the Renton School District in mid-April as an itinerant music teacher at Cascade and Tiffany Park elementary schools. At this time, Homeland Security has shared that there is no indication that any students were impacted.

The US Attorney’s Office is continuing its investigation of Mr. Newcombe, who remains in custody.

If anyone has any information regarding Christopher Newcombe, please contact Homeland Security at (206) 442-1469 or HSISeattleTips@ice.dhg.gov.

Newcombe has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography.