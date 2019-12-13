RENTON, Wash. — A man has died after being shot by a Renton police officer on Thursday.

Renton police were responding to reports of an armed man in the area of SE 168th Street and 116th Avenue SE. When officers approached the suspect, he revealed what appeared to be a shotgun.

A sergeant fired at least one round at the suspect who ran from the area.

Police said the suspect refused to follow commands to stop and drew a knife while approaching officers.

That sergeant fired at least one more shot, stopping the suspect.

No officers were harmed in the incident.

The suspect was taken to Harborview, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The sergeant involved in the shooting is a 30+ year veteran with the Renton Police Department. He has been placed on administrative leave, which is department policy in an instance like this.