First Native American poet laureate appointed in Washington state

Rena Priest, a member of the Lummi Nation, will be the first Indigenous person to serve as Washington state’s poet laureate.

BELLINGHAM, Wash — A member of the Lummi Nation and a Bellingham writer has become the first Native American poet to serve as Washington state’s poet laureate.

Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Rena Priest to be the state’s sixth poet laureate. The Washington State Arts Commission and Humanities Washington made the announcement Thursday.

Priest said she was “excited and honored” by the appointment. Her two-year term begins April 15.

“I’m fascinated by the way people come together around poetry. I am always delighted by how they gather in quiet rooms and let themselves be drawn in, lit up, and transformed by the words of other people. It’s a powerful way of connecting,” said Priest.

One of her main goals as poet laureate will be to celebrate poetry in tribal communities in the state.

“Poetry is a gift,” said Priest. “This is my approach to it and my belief about it: I’m very lucky to have it. We all are.”