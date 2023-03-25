Family and friends remember West Seattle Bridge crash victims

Friends and family of Khalea Thoeuk and Riley Danard said they were inseparable. Riley was known for his deep love for others, and Khalea for her infectious laugh.

LANGLEY, Wash. — Family and friends are remembering Khalea Thoeuk and Riley Danard as two people who were a light in the lives of everyone they encountered. Riley was known for his deep love for others and Khalea is remembered as someone who had an infectious laugh.

The two 18-year-olds were killed early Wednesday morning when police say they were hit by a wrong-way driver on the West Seattle Bridge. Family friends of the Thoeuk family said the two teens were in West Seattle to spend time on Alki Beach for Riley’s birthday.

“This did not need to happen, this should not have happened,” said Kelsey Brogan, a friend of the Thouek family.

Kelsey Brogan and Katie Scriver have known Khalea since the day she was born, as close friends of her parents. They said she is the kid every parent hopes to have and was not only a loving big sister to her own siblings but also to all the other children in their friend group.

"It's devastating that the world has lost such a beautiful, smart, thriving young woman," said Katie Scriver, a friend of the Thouek family.

Khalea was an honors student who loved baking, reading and her Cambodian heritage.

“She was different, I think she was an angel,” said Brogan. “And we got to have her here with us for, you know, as long as we got her. But it wasn't enough.”

They say she was the type of child who would get in trouble for staying up too late reading books.

“She was the most beautiful, kind, empathetic soul you ever met. It doesn't make sense,” said Brogan.

They say Khalea and Riley had bright futures and had more to give to this world. They were described as being inseparable.

"They just cared about each other so much and they were so sweet. And they just, they were family,” said Brogan.

Riley’s mother, Kristle Danard, sent KING 5 the following statement:

“I will never get over the loss of my sweet son Riley and his best friend Khalea. This is a nightmare I'll never wake up from. He was the kindest, most gentle, and loving young man with an incredibly bright future. Riley and Khalea were the most amazing people you could ever meet. They loved each other so much. The world has lost two incredible people. Losing them will forever impact many lives.”

Riley and Khalea’s other best friend, Jamyn, said there is no one in the world like the two of them. Family friends say the three of them were always together. Jamyn sent KING 5 the following statement:

“Our relationship was something that I doubt many are blessed enough to experience. It’s cliche, but there's no one on earth like Khalea and Riley. I have known Riley for seven years. We have seen each other grow- sometimes meaning apart- but throughout high school, we became the parallel of one another. Riles brought out confidence, ambition, and energy in everyone around him. When he started at Starbucks with me, I saw him thrive. They always wore the brightest smile and brought life into our daily operations. Whenever I’d hang out with Riley, I felt at home. He had such a welcoming presence and never failed to make me feel valid. We had been through so much together that anything seemed possible. Inversely, Khalea and I were total opposites. She loved reading, mythology, musicals, and all that stuff I cannot stand. That’s why I love her so much. Our personalities were so perfectly polarized that we fit together so well. Being with her felt like a continuity of myself. We would see each other a couple of times a week, and it was as if we were never apart. Everything she would suggest we do would somehow be precisely what I wanted. Often, we would get together and stay home, watching movies all night like we were 40. Being with Leah was the main event for me. I will never forget each and every lunch or dinner date we had. She adored food more than anything. I can’t believe I will never hear Leah chirp my name again or the way Riley’s laugh seemed to be more of a scream. I wish I were as good with words as Leah is because nothing I can say can begin to express how remarkable my best friends were. There will always be an emptiness in my heart, along with everyone’s that they graced throughout their unfinished lives on this planet.”

Khalea and Riley made an impact on several people on both Whidbey Island and in the Snohomish High School community. Several of their friends sent KING 5 statements about the positive impact they had on their lives.

“They were full of life and light that brightened any room they walked in to. Riley loved everyone and everything so deeply, always focusing on the positives in life despite not being dealt an easy hand. He was the most hardworking and passionate person I knew. Leah was all the best parts of me and more. She worked her way into my soul and those of my family with a soft voice and infectious laugh. I always felt so at home when I was with her. They're family; always have been and always will be. Parts of me are always going to be missing now, but I hope the memories we shared will help keep them alive inside the minds and hearts of all of us,” Madison Burch wrote.

“Khalea was home. She was unfinished drinks and a lover of every kind of food. She was loud laughter and sleeping until the sun was high. Khalea was late night homework sessions and milkshake runs. She was soft, firm hugs and a rabid consumer of fantasy novels. Khalea never let anyone feel like they didn't matter, always going above and beyond to love her family and friends. Riley was an adventure, always yearning to learn and discover new things. He had an eye for beauty, always photographing, decorating, and bringing light into every space. The universe gave him a hard path to walk, and he braved it with grace. Always choosing kindness, and love for the people in his life,” Lily Ching wrote.



“Riley was an outgoing and caring friend, and he would always talk to you like there was no one else in the room. He was the kind of friend you could count on for anything, whether you needed help planning a party or a shoulder to cry on. His laugh was one of a kind and infectious, and he brought joy to every room he entered. If there's anyone who could have cheered us up about this, it would have been Riley. I know he's looking down on us and wishing he could make us feel better, because that's the kind of person he was. Khalea was one of the sweetest human beings on the planet. She would always get excited to see you and was a very thoughtful friend; whether she was making plans with you or getting you a gift, you could always tell how much she cared. She was brilliant, an amazing writer, and would light up whenever she talked about one of her passions. She was also the best person to play video games or binge a TV series with, as she was comforting to be around and always willing to discuss the storylines of any game or show. Her creativity would have taken her far if her time on earth had not been cut short,” Cassidy O'Neill wrote.