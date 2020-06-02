TUMWATER, Wash. — Tumwater police say human remains found in May 2019 have been identified as a local missing woman, and now police need the public's help.

The remains found in the 2500 block of Sapp Road SW last year have been identified as Danielle J. Griffith.

Griffith was ruled a missing person by the Olympia Police Department in 2016 after she had stopped communicating with family members and her whereabouts were unknown.

Her remains were found by the property owners while doing land clearing with excavation machinery, police said. The remains were then sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification, which returned the results to police on Jan. 23, 2020.

The condition of the remains did not lead investigators to any immediate cause or manner of death. However, police say due to the circumstances of the case, it's being investigated as a suspicious death.

Tumwater police are working with the Thurston County Coroner's Office to establish a timeline of events that led up to Griffith's disappearance. Police are looking to interview any friends or family members of Griffith.

If you have any information about Griffith, you should contact the Tumwater Police Department at (360) 754-4192. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers of South Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Reference case no. 2019-01027.