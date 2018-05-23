Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer and we are getting geared up with the help of REI co-op.

The flagship store is also holding their Anniversary Sale offering discounts on everything from tents and paddle boards to essentials like Hydro Flasks and flip-flops. Some items are discounted as much as 50 percent, like the Moji Lantern priced under $10.

REI also recently announced a new service called "Personal Outfitting." Shoppers can book a free appointment with an REI specialist who will spend 90 minutes getting you prepared for your biggest trips, like climbing Machu Picchu or Kilimanjaro. More information is available on the REI blog.

REI specialists can also show you how to go "Bike-Packing" with nothing more than your bike and innovative cargo bags specially designed for a mountain bike.

The REI Anniversary Sale last through Monday, May 28 and we’re told deals like this won’t happen again until next year. So, if the mountains are calling, you must go.

© 2018 KING