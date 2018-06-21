Family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border have sparked strong emotions for people who came to Seattle as refugees.

On World Refugee Day, a naturalization ceremony in Seattle brought together people who were anxious to take the citizenship oath and others who have already completed the journey from refugee to U.S. citizen.

Artist Pietro Frediani is from Eritrea. He says he spent four years in a refugee camp.

"You feel like you are in a prison because you are not allowed to go outside," said Frediani.

Artist Zrinka Jurcevic understands.

"We had a war in Bosnia and I was a refugee. We were looking for a safe place," said Jurcevic.

Both Frediani and Jurcevic arrived in Seattle years ago with the goal of becoming a U.S. citizen, and they did.

"Being in America, that is a great opportunity. You can have a job. You can go to school," said Frediani.

Jurcevic says she loves this country, and that's why recent headlines have been hard.

"It really brings a lot of memories to the times when I was a refugee and when I was separated from my family, It broke my heart to read the news and to see what is happening with immigration and the borders," she said.

Nicky Smith is the Executive Director of International Rescue Committee in Seattle, and she helped organize a mix of artwork and celebration for Wednesday's naturalization ceremony.

"These are difficult times and the policies are not supportive of refugees, but one of the heartening things is the communities are supportive of refugees," said Smith.

"It doesn't matter what color or where we are from, we are all humans and we all need a place to feel safe and call home," said Jurcevic.

Beth Farmer is the Director of Refugees Northwest, and she says she is happy to see a reversal of President Trump's immigration policy that separated children from their families.

"I think there are still a lot of details to be worked out. When will it end, how will it end, how will the children in custody now be reunited with their parents," said Farmer. "Until all of that is known, I really won't breathe a sigh of relief."

