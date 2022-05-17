Family of refugees from Afghanistan now call Lacey home

A retired soldier said the family would likely 'all be dead' if they remained in Afghanistan.

LACEY, Wash. — Last December, 8-year-old Frohar Mahis could not speak English.

On Tuesday, she was playing with fellow first graders at recess from Lacey’s Seven Oaks Elementary School.

“I love school,” said Mahis. “And pizza.”

“Me too,” added her 6-year-old sister, Zuhal.

Frohar's teacher, Amanda Marshall, said Frohar is blending in with her class.

"Kids are flexible, kids are very resilient," said Marshall. "I think she's going to take off."

Seven members of the Mahis family escaped from Afghanistan last summer when the U.S. ended its 20-year presence there. Frohar and Zuhal’s father, Mohammad, worked as an interpreter for the U.S. Army.

"Most likely they'd all be dead. Or even worse for the little girls,” said retired Army Green Beret David Bligh.

Bligh helped the family escape and got them settled in Lacey.

Lutheran Family Services and donations from North Thurston Public School families and staff helped the family get settled when they arrived in Thurston County in December.

Since then, Mohammad found a job, his wife, Mastoorah, is learning English at South Puget Sound Community College. Mohammad's brother Navi is a sophomore at North Thurston High School.

"I am so happy I am here,” said Navi Mahis, 18.

Navi Mahis has a job at a Korean barbeque restaurant. He wants to go to college to study computer science.

The Mahis’ now consider Lacey home.

More than 3,000 refugees from Afghanistan have relocated in Washington state since October of 2021.

The Department of Social and Health Services is preparing to welcome families from Ukraine, eventually.