For Zyion Houston-Sconiers, this Halloween was much different than years past.

He visited Jason Lee Middle School in Tacoma to meet the students there. During lunch, he and Treson Roberts played basketball with a swarm of kids outside the cafeteria.

“We’re just messing with the kids, letting them know someone does mess with them, someone does care about them,” Houston-Sconiers.

“We’re doing it for the kids, man,” said Roberts. “Giving back, trying to right our wrong.”

Houston-Sconiers (left) and Roberts (right) wheel cupcakes down the hallways of Jason Lee Middle School Wedneday.

Their wrong thrust the pair into the spotlight years ago – in 2012, the pair were part of a group of teens arrested and accused of robbing trick-or-treaters at gunpoint.

“I’ll be honest, my daughter was four,” said Jason Lee Principal Christine Brandt. “And I remember being pretty disgusted.”

Though they were teens at the time of the crime, they were sentenced as adults – to decades in prison, each.

But a state supreme court ruling meant their sentences could be reduced since they were juveniles.

“I felt like I completed Mission Impossible,” said Houston-Sconiers. “My first stop when I went into prison was I started looking for ways out.”

And while he was incarcerated, he also began looking for ways to give back to the community he hurt.

Part of that is a plan to spend time mentoring young people to avoid his mistakes. They've also released a self-made YouTube documentary called "The Campaign Continues" about their story.

“We all make mistakes,” said Brandt, who said she hopes this can call attention to the need for more restorative justice, and good role models.

“When an African-American kid is sitting in front of you and talking about the need to see someone that looks like them to really understand the challenges of their life, that becomes a real conversation that we have to have, and is important to kids,” she said.

Another part of their plan was distributing Halloween cupcakes to every student Wednesday.

“I think the cupcakes are symbolic, you know…” said Houston-Sconiers. “This goes beyond words. I can apologize to somebody all day, and some might take it or not. But if I go to the extent of giving to a broad body of youth in my community. I think the apology is there.”

“Yeah, no tricks all treats,” said a smiling Roberts.

Advice they hope students remember and helps keep them out of trouble.

