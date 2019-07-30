REDMOND, Wash. — Redmond residents can now use electric scooters to get around town. Lime, the private bike and scooter company, announced Tuesday it’s rolling out the ride-share scooters in the city.

The ride-share program is part of the City’s Transportation Master Plan to improve travel choices and mobility.

“Redmond has recognized the power of scooters to connect people without adding congestion or pollution,” said Jonathan Hopkins, Lime director of strategic development for the Pacific Northwest. “So many people work here and visit here, these new mobility options are an obvious choice to building a more connected community.”

Lime is required to follow city permit conditions, including parking scooters so the sidewalks remain clear for pedestrians and making sure the scooters are well maintained.

The city will periodically review Lime’s compliance with these conditions and evaluate the program at the end of this year. That evaluation will determine how the city can move forward with the ride-share program when the pilot period ends in May 2020.

Lime is authorized to add bicycles in the future, but there’s not a specific time for when that could happen.

If you’d like to start riding, you can visit Lime’s website to download the app.

