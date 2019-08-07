REDMOND, Wash. — A Cub Scout pack in Redmond put their training into action after they found an injured bald eagle during a camping trip to Fort Casey.

Pack #591 was on its annual camping trip in June. The scouts were on a hike along the water when they saw a bird unable to fly.

“It tried to fly, but its wings didn’t work. It just dived,” said scout Aiden Shigley.

Aiden’s dad, who was with the boys, said the scouts wanted to rescue the bird and set out to find help. They notified park rangers and a woman with the Wolf Hollow Wildlife Rehabilitation Center who was also at park.

“She knew how to catch the bird and transport it back to a place where it could be taken care of,” said Fran Shigley.

The bird is now recovering at the Wolf Hollow Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

The Cub Scouts said they knew to let to professionals rescue the animal, but they were happy they found it in time.

“We did our best because we rescued the eagle and we helped maybe even save a life,” said scout Ethan Gormley.

Shigley said the scouts have kept in contact with the bird’s rehab center and plan to join the center when it releases the bird back into the wild.