Fire investigators are looking into what may have started a three-alarm fire that forced nearly 90 people in Redmond from their home.

The fire happened at a complex with 36 condos on the 4000 block of West Lake Sammamish Parkway. Firefighters say the flames started shooting from the roof on the backside of the building around 11 p.m. Monday.

All the people made it out safely, but a few animals died in the fire.

Firefighters from Redmond, Kirkland, Bellevue, Mercer Island, and Woodinville assisted.

The Red Cross responded to the scene as well, but most of the residents found a place to stay elsewhere.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

