REDMOND, Wash. — Neighbors in Redmond are coming together to share their love of music with one another.

On the first of each month, dozens of people gather at the Redmond Community Center at Marymoor Village for the Community Sing-Along.

"There's so much divisiveness in the world right now. It's something that everyone can do. The reason that we sing together is to bond with each other," said Eva Moon, who leads the musical session.

Moon said the gathering is "100 percent positive" with "no agenda." There are no requirements and all musical abilities are welcome.

The group gets together to play acoustically. You can also just sing along if you can't play an instrument.

It's not an open mic or karaoke session-- everyone sings together.

Songs range from classic Elvis hits to Bob Marley to the Sound of Music.

You can learn more about the event here.

A full song list with chords and lyrics can be found here.