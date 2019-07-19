The legacy of a little league baseball coach who left a major impact on hundreds of kids will live on in Redmond.

Les Dow was the voice and heart of the Dow Baseball Program at Redmond's Hartman Park for more than 30 years.

Dow's family says he coached nearly 1,400 players over the years, many of them going on to play in the minor leagues and Major League Baseball.

Dow died from cancer in August 2018, but his name will forever be attached to baseball after Redmond city officials rename the full-sized baseball field at Hartman Park, "Les Dow Field."

His wife, Erin Dow, says her late husband was a stand-up guy and she's grateful the city took notice.

"He really believed that baseball was like life and I know you hear that a lot but, he lived that and he taught it he only asked that his players did their best, that you had to be a team player, your word was your bond," Dow said.

The community is invited to attend a field naming ceremony on Friday, July 19, at 7 p.m. at Hartman Park as part of the Mickey Mantle State Tournament.

There will be a game following the short ceremony and a sign unveiling.