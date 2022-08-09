'End of an era': Expats, locals remember the Queen at authentic bakery in Redmond

The walls of The British Pantry are covered with photos of the royal family and traditions like high tea with finger sandwiches are popular with Brits and locals.

REDMOND, Wash. — Since 1978, The British Pantry Ltd. has been offering a slice of British nostalgia and authentic foods and imported goods from England.

British Pantry has expanded five times over the years but still resides in the same location in the city of Redmond. The family-owned and operated business was busier than usual Thursday with the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

“A lot of expats come here for items they just can’t get anywhere else and today it seems many just want a place to be surrounded by other people honoring the Queen,” said founder Mavis Redman.

She and her husband Fred moved to America from England and brought the baking expertise Mavis learned in her family's bakery in Swinton, near Manchester England.

Their children Alvia and Neville have been working at the British Pantry since it opened and said they have many expats who frequent for comfort items they left when they migrated to America. Alvia said they are unusually low on merchandise featuring the Queen because they nearly sold out of everything during the Platinum Jubilee Celebration in February.

The Queen visited Seattle in 1983 and Mavis said she even made a cake for her.

The walls of The British Pantry are covered with photos of the royal family and traditions like high tea with finger sandwiches are popular with Brits and locals alike.

The bakery offers authentic savory and sweet offerings ranging from Lancashire Pasties to fruit tarts and fruit cake.

Ian King said he moved to Redmond from England in 1983 and says British Pantry has been a “life saver” for all of the items he grew up enjoying but can’t find anywhere else. He knows today's afternoon tea will be held with a heavy heart.

“It’s the end of an era. I’m still processing it, to be honest," King said. "Today is a sad day, the coronation of Charles will be happy.”

The mixed emotions are scattered around the property that now houses the restaurant, bakery, gift store and Three Lions Pub.

Mavis said she woke to messages from friends reaching out to console her.

“I got text messages from people saying they are ‘so sorry you lost your Queen.’ That’s how I still think of her. As my Queen, because she was that but also an amazing woman who we should celebrate,” Mavis said.