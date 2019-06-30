Red light cameras are coming to six different intersections in Kent. On Monday, cameras at three intersections will begin snapping photos as part of a warning phase for drivers.

Kent Mayor Dana Ralph said in a video that the city decided to dedicate funds towards red light cameras in 2018.

The city and the Kent Police Department analyzed collision data over five-years and decided to place the cameras at the intersections with the most collisions.

"The purpose of the program is not revenue generation. The goal is safer Kent streets and roadways," a post on the city’s website says.

The cameras are being installed in two phases. Each phase will have a month-long warning period for drivers. Phase one goes into effect on July 1, while phase two’s warning period will begin on August 1.

Kent police said a notice will be sent to drivers in the mail during the warning period. After the warning period is over, tickets will cost $136.

The intersections in phase 1 include:

• Central and Smith

• Central and James

• Kent Des Moines Road and Pacific Highway (from west to east)

The intersections in phase 2 include:

• 256th and 104th

• East Valley Highway and 212th

• 240th and 104th

Kent police said they will review each case to see if the ticket is fair and reasonable.

