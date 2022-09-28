Red Cross Northwest volunteers head to Florida to assist in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

The Red Cross said it's prepared to help up to 60,000 people in Florida.

SEATTLE — Hurricane Ian is making its way over Florida. It brought 150-mile-per-hour winds and a storm surge of several feet. The damage will be assessed once the storm has passed but the American Red Cross Northwest Region says it already has people on the ground ready to assist.

"I'm stationed right now in Orlando, Florida. We are staging and preparing box trucks," said Centralia, Washington resident and Red Cross volunteer, Steve Hatfield.

On Sunday, Hatfield caught a flight from Seattle to Orlando. He said his team is prepared for the worst. The storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a category 4 hurricane. Wednesday evening it was downgraded to a category 1.

"I have seen a lot but to say I've seen it all? I won't say that because every time I go out on a disaster there's something always different," said Hatfield.

Hatfield has been a volunteer with the Red Cross for nearly three decades. He's responded to disasters across the United States and Puerto Rico.

The Red Cross said it's prepared to help up to 60,000 people in Florida. Tuesday, more than 13,000 people spent the night in one of the Red Cross evacuation shelters across the state.

Hatfield is one of 500 Red Cross disaster workers on the ground in Florida.

"[I] say we're here to help you. We're here to see that you are comfortable and we know the situation you're in. When you're in a shelter like this we try to do our best," said Hatfield.

He's prepared to be away from home for up to seven weeks and said he's ready to go wherever he's needed.