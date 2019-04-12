Recounts for three local elections are only a day away, as tight races around King County have mandated a second look.

Redmond City Council Position one is separated by just 66 votes, Mercer Island City Council Position one is separated by 40 votes, and Bothell City Council Position two is separated by just five votes.

The razor-thin margin in Bothell means those ballots will be counted by hand starting tomorrow morning. Mercer Island and Redmond will undergo machine recounts.

Official results are expected to be certified on Friday morning. No other races requested a recount.