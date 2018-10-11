The last will and testament of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is now public after being filed in King County Superior Court, but it offers no details about the fate of the many ventures the billionaire philanthropist had a hand in.

The document was signed by Allen on July 18. He died on Oct. 15 at the age of 65, two weeks after announcing that he was diagnosed with a recurrence of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The will was filed on Oct. 24.

At just six pages, the will is notable for its brevity. Allen’s estate is directed to a living trust dated Dec. 17, 1993. His sister Jody Allen and her children are listed as beneficiaries. Allen was not married and had no children or descendants.

