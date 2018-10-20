Can you dig it? The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved another round of razor clam digs on the Washington coast.

The 4-day dig is approved for evening low tides at Copalis, Mocrocks, and Twin Harbors. Marine toxin tests showed clams on those beaches are safe for consumption.

Digging is permitted at the following times and locations:

• Oct. 25, Thursday, 7:55 p.m. for Twin Harbors, Copalis

• Oct. 26, Friday, 8:36 p.m. for Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

• Oct. 27, Saturday, 9:19 p.m. for Twin Harbors, Copalis

• Oct. 28, Sunday, 10:08 p.m. for Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

WDFW coastal shellfish manager Dan Ayres recommends that diggers hit the beach about an hour or two before low tide for the best results.

Since the digs coincide with evening tides, WDFW advises diggers to bring proper lighting and always mind the surf.

WDFW coastal shellfish manager Dan Ayres said, "Digging after dark brings with it the spectacle of thousands of small lights representing individual razor clam diggers working their way up and down the beach."

The daily limit for razor clams is 15 and diggers must keep the first 15, under Washington state law. Each digger's clams must be stored separately from others in their group.

Diggers over age 15 must have a valid 2018-2019 fishing license to harvest razor clams. Visit WDFW's website for details.

