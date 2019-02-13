If you always find yourself clam-oring for some razors clams, get your gear ready. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved a dig this weekend, March 16-17.

A WDFW official recommends that clam diggers arrive at the beach about an hour or two before low tide to find the most bounty.

The Ocean Shores Clam and Seafood Festival is this weekend too. The event will feature live music, a 5K fun run, a chowder contest, clamming workshops and a clam contest for the largest (and smallest) clam found.

The WDFW limits razor clam digging to specific times and days to save the shellfish for future diggers. The tentative schedules are based on results from the annual coast-wide razor clam stock assessment, and after testing the clams for marine toxins.

The schedule of dig times and sites is listed below. The digs take place in the evening – no one will be allowed to dig before noon on the scheduled dates.

March 16, Saturday, 3:43 p.m.; 0.3 feet; Twin Harbors Beach and Copalis Beach

March 17, Sunday, 4:43 p.m.; -0.2 feet; Twin Harbors Beach and Mocrocks Beach

Clam diggers must be at least 15 years old and have the correct shellfish license. Diggers may take 15 clams from open beaches per day and must take the first 15 they dig.

For more information on razor clam digging, visit the WDFW website here.