The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has approved another round of razor clam digs on the Washington coast for the second week of February.

The seven-day dig was approved after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat.

Below are the approved digs for the following beaches, dates and low tides:

February 6, Thursday, 4:40 pm -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

February 7, Friday, 5:26 pm -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

February 8, Saturday, 6:09 pm -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

February 9, Sunday, 6:51 pm -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

February 10, Monday, 7:32 pm -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

February 11, Tuesday, 8:13 pm -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

February 12, Wednesday, 8:55 pm -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2019-20 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.

Digs for March and later are expected to be announced in early February.

In order to ensure the conservation of future generations of clams, wildlife experts set razor clam seasons that are based on the results of an annual coast-wide razor clam stock assessment and by considering the harvest to date.

The final approval for tentatively scheduled openings will always depend on whether marine toxin tests show the clams are safe to eat.

You can find more information about the razor clam dig schedule for the month of February on the WDFW website.

