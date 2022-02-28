1 in 20 people suffers from a rare disease. The last day in February recognizes them

Since its creation in 2008, Rare Disease Day has played a critical part in building an international community that represents all 7,000 rare diseases.

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — To many, Feb. 28 is nothing more than the last day of February. To more than 300 million people across the globe, however, it's an important day to be seen.

Rare Disease Day is observed every year on the last day of February — the rarest day of the year. Since its creation in 2008, Rare Disease Day has played a critical part in building an international community that represents all 7,000 rare diseases.

Mercer Island mom Effie Parks would be quick to point out that rare is in the eye of the beholder.

“One in 20 people in the world have a rare disease,” said Parks, who hosts a weekly podcast discussing rare diseases.

“Once Upon A Gene” was created by Parks to give a louder voice to the “rare and resilient community.” Her son, Ford, was born with an extremely rare genetic condition known as CTNNB1 Syndrome.

“It affects pretty much every part of him,” Parks said.

He can’t speak, walk, sit or crawl, and is fed by a tube. Parks said her passion for advocating for the rare community is based on her trial by fire.

“I didn’t know anything about this stuff. Maybe it’s because it never affected me before and maybe it’s because all of this is scary,” she said.

Parks said participating in Rare Disease Day is a great way to make the people and families living with a rare disease feel more visible. She explained that rare diseases are often referred to as an "orphan disease" because they don’t have a place and nobody is taking care of them.

“Simply being acknowledged and supported by people means so much to this community because it’s easy to feel invisible," Parks said.

The long-term cause of the Rare Disease Day campaign is to achieve equitable access to diagnosis, treatment, health and social care, as well as social opportunities for people affected by a rare disease.

One way you can show your support is by wearing stripes. The zebra is the official symbol of rare diseases in the United States.

Countries across the world are helping to shine a light on the awareness campaign by participating in the #LightUpForRare efforts. Buildings and landmarks across the world were lit up with colors at 7 p.m. on Monday. The Global Chain of Lights swept across every time zone and finished here on the West Coast.

To learn more about the millions of people facing rare diseases you can visit https://rarediseases.org.