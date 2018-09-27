Editor's note: The above video was published in October 2017 at the time of the reported assault.

The Seattle-area woman who accused rapper Nelly of allegedly raping her has settled.

A financial settlement was reached, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr., performed at the Aston Manor nightclub in Seattle on Oct. 6, 2017. The accuser, a University of Washington student at the time, said Nelly invited her to a roped-off section of the nightclub and later invited her to an after-party on his bus in a Walmart parking lot in Auburn.

The woman claimed Nelly took her to his bedroom in the back of the bus and sexually assaulted her against her will.

Nelly was arrested on suspicion of second-degree rape.

The woman later asked police to halt a criminal investigation. Prosecutors said the case against Nelly could not proceed. She later sued Nelly for sexual assault and defamation.

Earlier this year, Nelly counter-sued, claiming defamation.

