Rainier teen enters not guilty pleas in connection to crash that killed girlfriend

Investigators say the 18-year-old driver tested positive for THC.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Isaiah Harris-Cook entered not guilty pleas to four criminal counts Tuesday morning, including vehicular homicide, following a crash in March that took the life of his girlfriend Jessie Uch.

Prosecutors said toxicology tests found that Harris-Cook, 18, was under the influence of THC at the time of the crash.

Investigators said he lost control of his car and crashed into oncoming traffic on March 5. The TCSO investigation revealed that Harris-Cook's vehicle lost control as it approached a curve and veered into the oncoming lane. His vehicle was struck on the passenger side by another vehicle driven by a 24-year-old woman.

By the time paramedics arrived at the crash scene, Uch was deceased, according to court documents.

Uch, a 17-year-old senior at Rainier High School, was set to attend Eastern Washington University after graduating.

Instead, classmates remembered her in speeches and with an empty chair at their graduation ceremony earlier this month.

“It was kind of hard at first,” said Jessie’s brother, Jacob Uch, who sat beside his sister’s empty chair during graduation, “But it did feel like she was with me.”

Jacob Uch also graduated with Rainier High School’s Class of 2023.

Tuesday morning he was in the courtroom. He hoped to make eye contact with Harris-Cook.

“He wouldn’t even bear to stare at me once,” said Jacob Uch.

Harris-Cook is set to go to trial in September. Thurston County charged him with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, driving under the influence, and a minor driving after consumption charge.

