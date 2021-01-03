Beautification project at Rainier Beach Safeway seeks to connect community, deter crime

The parking lot of the Rainier Beach Safeway is a known hot spot for crime, but community members want it to be an area of safety.

SEATTLE, Wash — Many hands make light work and many hearts can turn a vision into reality.

"We just wanted to show that our community that we care, and that we're here for them," said Andrea Altheimer, community ambassador at Community Passageways.

On Saturday, the Seattle nonprofit teamed up with Safeway, and the Black Equality Committee, which was formed at a Tukwila UPS branch, to clean up the parking lot at the Rainier Beach Safeway, have fun and flip the script on the reputation others have given the area.

"We want to let them know that there's more than violence that goes on in this community," said Altheimer.

The parking lot has long been associated with crime and traumas in the community, including the shooting deaths of two men last summer.

Earlier this month, a virtual community meeting was hosted by Rainier Avenue Radio to share concerns about the violence that has happened in that area.

During the meeting, Safeway representative Sara Osborne said the company was making immediate progress to address the concerns.

“We just started to talk to some contractors about the parking lot, and where people are wanting to see speed bumps,” Osborne said.

She also said Safeway will pay upfront for the costs associated with better lighting and other lot improvements.

The work being done by members of the community Saturday was meant to spark more events like it and more partnerships between businesses and community members.

"We want to keep collaborating, so we want this to become contagious," said Anthony Curtis of Black Equality Committee.

Community Passageways is planning more events like this at the same parking lot as well as others around the city of Seattle and King County.

"We want to make you feel okay being in your space in your community. We're here and we want you to come and join us," she said.