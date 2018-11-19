Clouds are increasing Tuesday night as our dry streak gives way to a rainy holiday weekend. The insulated cloud cover means our air won't feel quite as cold tonight. Temperatures should dip into the 30s for some places, but most areas of Western Washington will stay in the 40s overnight.

The first round of showers will push into Puget Sound early Wednesday for a rainy day ahead. Then a cold front will move through later in the day, leaving behind decreasing showers overnight Wednesday.

We will see a pause in the rain Thanksgiving morning with only a few off-and-on showers, but steady rain will develop again Thanksgiving afternoon and evening with a cool breeze.

A cold front will bring cooler air to the passes, dropping snow levels down to 4,000 feet Wednesday late afternoon and early Thursday so we could see snow at Stevens and White Passes, as well as the higher passes.

Snow levels will drop to 3,000 feet on Snoqualmie Pass late Thanksgiving night and 2,500 feet on Friday, so the passes may be snowy Friday. Another cold front will move through early Friday.

