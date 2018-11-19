After a gorgeous weekend, the holiday week starts with more sunshine around Puget Sound.

Temperatures will dip back into the 30s overnight this week and some parts of the South Sound may sink into the 20s. Be ready for chilly mornings and patchy fog before the afternoon sun emerges.

The weather pattern shifts by midweek, and showers are expected to start Wednesday. Rain will continue off-and-on for Thanksgiving and the day after. Watch out for slick roads on your way to dinner and plan for some soggy shopping on Black Friday.

The temperatures will also cool down as the week goes on. We should be around 51 degrees this time of year, but we'll see upper 40s in most areas of Western Washington.

If you're traveling over the passes for Thanksgiving, it'll be wet on the roads with snow levels dropping to about 4,000 feet. Be prepared for snow and west/northwest winds through the passes Wednesday afternoon and Thursday; although at this point it looks like the snow will stay above pass level for Snoqualmie Pass.

Friday through Sunday could also see dropping snow levels in the mountains; although at this point, impacts appear to be limited to rain on the pass yet again.

